Stuffed animals left at Watts memorial to be turned into blankets for kids in crisis

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A Colorado man is spearheading a drive to make blankets out of stuffed animals left at the Frederick home where Shanann Watts and her two daughters were killed last month.

The 303 stuffed animals were collected by reserve police officer Trent John of Firestone. He is working on donating some of them to police officers and turning others into blankets which will be used to comfort kids in crisis.

"What we want to achieve is we want to lighten someone’s life up in that moment," John said.

"As a mom of children of my own, I know how tender hearts are and I know how powerful love is, and love can heal a lot of hurts," said John's wife, Brooke.

To complete the blankets, John says he needs 20 yards each of Minky blue, purple and yellow material.

John is in the process of organizing sewing groups to complete the blankets. He says yarn donations can be dropped off at the Frederick Police Department.

More information can be found on the Facebook page “Blankets in honor of Bella and Celeste" by clicking here.