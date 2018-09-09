Record high temperatures possible this week as 90s return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was a hot Sunday in Denver with an afternoon high temperature of 88 degrees. Believe it or not, temperatures will continue to warm up the rest of the week, with 90s returning by Tuesday.

Monday will be another hot and dry day in Colorado. Denver will hit an afternoon high temperature of 89 degrees.

Denver and the Front Range will heat up to the 90s on Tuesday and will stay in the low 90s through Friday. Each day this week will be close to the record high temperature with our average high this time of year only being 81 degrees.

Along with being hot, this will be a very dry week for Colorado with very minimal chances for rain.

