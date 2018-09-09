Most fans pleased with Broncos’ new mobile ticketing system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Broncos fans used their smartphones to get into the team's home opener at Mile High Stadium Sunday, a change from last year's paper ticket system.

The Broncos rolled out the mobile ticket system this year to cut down on counterfeit tickets and fraud. The team also hopes the system will decrease lines into the stadium.

Most fans standing in line Sunday said they are pleased with the change.

"I think it’s great the way it’s going. I don’t think there is anyway around it. You have to adapt and change," said Justin Bettendorf.

Others missed the sentimental value that came with holding a paper ticket in hand.

"It’s probably going to be easier. It’s quicker. But I’m old school, so I don’t know what's wrong with the real thing," said Kathy Pearson.

While the new system is intended to speed up entry into the stadium, the glare of the sun made it difficult for agents to scan tickets quickly, adding to wait times outside the stadium.

Other fans had to step out of line to upgrade to the latest version of the ticket app that was updated in the days before the game.

"We downloaded our app with our tickets four days ago. We went to enter the stadium and there had been an update in the last few days," said Bryan Gieszl. "Why would you do that two days before the first day? So, we had to figure out how to re-update our phones."

For more information on the ticket app and tips, click here.