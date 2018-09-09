× Hiker rescued from Maroon Bells Wilderness after falling

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was rescued from the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness outside Aspen Sunday after being injured in a fall, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, off-duty sheriff’s deputy Michael Buglione used his radio to call dispatch to report an injured hiker. The 70-year-old woman had fallen on her way down from Crater Lake and injured her knee and face. Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and began to work on a rescue operation.

Buglione and others tried to help the woman walk down on her own, but then decided they would need assistance. Mountain Rescue Aspen responded.

“The female patient was assessed in the field, placed into a litter wheel, and transported to the Maroon Lake parking area. The patient made her way to Aspen Valley Hospital to seek treatment for her injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement early Sunday evening.

All rescue workers and sheriff’s office personnel were out of the field by 5 p.m.

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the all volunteer staff of Mountain Rescue Aspen for their efforts and take the opportunity to remind the public to be prepared for unknown emergencies while hiking and recreating in the wilderness,” the sheriff’s office said.