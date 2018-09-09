FOX31 team goes to bat at fundraiser softball tournament for fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — After the tragic loss of three Colorado deputies, Deputy Zackari Parrish of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Heath Gumm of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Micah Flick of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, FOX31 launched a campaign to provide law enforcement officers with protective gear through the Shield 616 Foundation, which invites the public to “invest in a first responder.”

Additionally, departments from across Colorado have banded together to provide support to one another and the families of fallen deputies.

On Sunday, a crew from FOX31 and Channel 2 participated in a fundraiser softball tournament hosted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Castle Rock.

Seventeen teams registered for the tournament, including two out of state teams from New York and Texas. All the proceeds from this tournament will be given to the widows of the fallen deputies.