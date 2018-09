LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 69-year-old man went missing from his Lakewood home Sunday morning and police are asking the public for help to ensure his safe return.

According to the department, Francis Wendover Kosack was determined missing at 9 a.m. from the 1400 block of Depew Street.

Kosack reportedly has Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans. Police say he uses a walker with a pillowcase attached.

If you see Kosack or have any information, call 911.