Broncos beat Seahawks 27-24; win seventh straight season opener

DENVER — Von Miller sacked Russell Wilson three times, forced two fumbles and recovered one in helping Case Keenum win his Denver debut Sunday when the Broncos held off the Seattle Seahawks 27-24.

It was the Broncos’ 18th win in their past 19 home openers, and few were more exciting or competitive.

Keenum threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, but also had three interceptions. But Broncos rookies Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman played key roles to help the Broncos get the win.

Here’s how the game went down.

The Broncos defense welcomed Russell Wilson to Denver with a delayed safety blitz by Darian Stewart that resulted in a sack for a 10-yard loss. The drive would result in a punt for the Seahawks.

Adam Jones took the punt back 23-yards that would have given the Broncos great field position to start their second offensive series had it not been for a holding penalty.

Following a quick slant pass to Emmanuel Sanders, Case Keenum threw his first interception of the season to Earl Thomas who returned the ball for 26 yards. The ball was intended for Demaryius Thomas, who didn’t turn around for the play.

The interception would lead to a Seahawks touchdown to make it 7-0.

Following the interception, Keenum hit Courtland Sutton over the middle for a quick 20-yard gain on first down. After taking it down inside the 30-yard line, Keenum found rookie Phillip Lindsay for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Looks like the 30 jersey has a little #MileHighMagic left in it.#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/v9fzsK9ByC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

And yes, Broncos Stadium exploded for the first time an undrafted rookie scored a receiving touchdown in the season opener. That tied the game up 7-7.

The Broncos would take the lead later in the second quarter as Sanders caught a pass from Keenum and ran 43-yards for the touchdown. He capped off the run with a somersault into the end zone to give the Broncos a 14-10 lead.

It was the first time the Broncos scored 14 or more points in the first half since week two of last season.

In the third quarter, the Broncos got the ball back after a fumble forced by Von Miller, but the ball was turned over to the Seahawks with Keenum’s third interception of the game.

The interception once again helped set up a Seahawks touchdown as Wilson found Brandon Marshall (the Seahawks wide receiver) in the end zone to tie the game back up at 17.

The Broncos defense got their first interception of the game in the third quarter as Justin Simmons picked off Wilson. It would set up a 53-yard field goal for Brandon McManus giving the Broncos a 20-17 lead.

Tyler Lockett was wide open for a 51-yard touchdown from Wilson. Simmons was the only Broncos player near him as he walked into the end zone untouched. The touchdown gave the Seahawks a 24-20 lead in the fourth.

Demaryius Thomas got his first touchdown of the season with a close four-yard pass from Keenum. The call was initially ruled incomplete but overturned to a touchdown. The play was reviewed and stood.

It gave the Broncos the 27-24 lead and it was enough to win it.