Truck, several other vehicles crash on I-25 in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Several people were reported injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound I-25 in Weld County Saturday morning.

It happened between the Mead exit and Colorado Highway 56.

The Colorado State Patrol said it involved a semi truck and five other vehicles. Investigators did not have information about how many people were hurt.

There was a large emergency response from several agencies.

Authorities told drivers to avoid the area. Highway 287 was suggested as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

