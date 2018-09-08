× Remains found near Boulder County reservoir identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have positively identified the remains found near a Boulder County reservoir on Monday.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said the remains are those of Ernest Macaulay of Boulder, officials said in a statement Saturday.

An anthropological examination of the remains will be completed.

The cause of death is pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

According to records with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Macaulay had been missing since Sept. 28, 2011. He was 72 years old at the time.

Records say Macaulay may have been suicidal. His vehicle was found at the Long Lake Trailhead, not far from Lefthand Reservoir, where two people first found the remains Monday while hiking.