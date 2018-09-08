× Police search for suspect accused of kidnapping children and their mom

DURANGO, Colo. — Durango police want help finding a suspect who is accused of crimes including kidnapping and child abuse.

They say troopers with the Colorado State Patrol tried to stop a vehicle near Durango at about 12:30 Friday afternoon.

The vehicle sped away and the troopers pursued it.

During the chase, dispatchers said they received information that there were seven people inside the vehicle including five children.

“Dispatch then learned that the children and the front seat passenger were kidnapped at gunpoint and the driver refused to stop,” a statement from Durango police said.

Later, all of the children and their mother were found safe and the vehicle was located.

But the driver, Carlos Alires, fled the area on foot.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the following charges:

Kidnapping

Child abuse

Domestic violence

Eluding

Police said Alires is considered armed and extremely dangerous and ask anyone who sees him to call 911.