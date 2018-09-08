Paramedics prep to sing national anthem at Broncos’ first game of season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As fans and players prepare for Sunday's Broncos game, a group of paramedics is doing the same.

Three paramedics will be singing the national anthem at the Broncos vs. Seahawks game Sunday. They will sing the anthem to honor first responders across Colorado and the country.

American Medical Response says its honor guard won a competition to sing the anthem.

"I think it means so much especially when you listen to the words and what it represents," Paramedic Cody Poole said.

"It’s just a whirlwind. It’s crazy," said another paramedic, Derek Gray, who flew in from California for the event.

While the paramedics are used to the pressure of saving lives, singing in front of nearly 80,000 fans is a new challenge.

"I guess you just trust that the training that you’ve don and the things you have experienced will get you through," Gray said.