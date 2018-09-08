× Mainly dry weekend ahead of toasty week

DENVER — Areas of patchy fog will develop across the eastern plains as we kick off our Saturday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in Denver throughout our day, with temperatures maxing out in the mid-80s. An isolated storm or two, mainly in the high country, can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will offer warmer temperatures, as highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s. Clouds will gradually build through the day, with mainly dry conditions expected across the Front Range. The best chance for rain will be along the Palmer Divide.

The main headline for the upcoming work week will be the heat, as highs return near 90 for Tuesday through Friday. Our weather pattern will stay quiet and dry, with minimal chances for rain.

