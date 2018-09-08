× Investigators: House fire that killed 2 people in Fremont County may have been accident

COTOPAXI, Colo. — Investigators say a house fire that killed two people in central Colorado may have been accidentally set.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Saturday the fire in the small town of Cotopaxi is still under investigation.

Crews found the bodies of two people and a dog while fighting the fire Monday. The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Fremont County Undersheriff Megan Richards said Friday a search of the property found no other victims.

Cotopaxi is about 60 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.