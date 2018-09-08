Hot week ahead in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Saturday has been a beautiful weather day in Colorado. Denver reached a high temperature of 86 degrees this afternoon with sunny skies and dry conditions. Sunday is going to be very similar with a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Denver will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a high temperature of 86 degrees. An isolated evening storm can't be ruled out with better chances in the mountains and eastern Plains.

Sunday's weather will be just as nice as today's in Denver! #cowx pic.twitter.com/0IPrRmXGua — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) September 8, 2018

The rest of the week looks dry on the Front Range with very warm temperatures for this time of year.

Monday will climb to the upper 80s with the low 90s moving in Tuesday through Thursday. Denver's average high temperature for this time of year is 82 degrees.

