DPD asks for public’s helping finding missing vulnerable teen

UPDATE: Around 10:15 p.m., DPD said the teen had been found safe.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help find a missing teenager.

Dangello Ragland, 15, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Colfax Avenue and Kalamath Street just south of downtown. He has severe autism and cannot speak.

Ragland is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers.

Ragland was originally reported missing from 46th Avenue and Vine Street in north Denver.

Police say the teen is known to enjoy fast food.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000.