Dog swim at water park benefits Freedom Service Dogs of America

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is thrilled to support this year’s Doggie Plunge by our partners at Freedom Service Dogs of America Saturday.

Bring your furry friend and close out the summer in style when Pirates Cove goes to the dogs! Your best friend will enjoy splashing around the water and running free.

The event goes until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The cost is $15

Please note that all dogs must be spayed/neutered in order to enter the water park.

For the protection of all attendees, dogs must have current rabies vaccinations.

The Doggie Plunge is not appropriate for dogs that do not enjoy socializing with other dogs, as it is a completely off leash event. Please use your best judgment as to whether or not your dog will enjoy attending – you know your dog best.

Dogs that are aggressive or playing inappropriately will be asked to leave. This is for the protection of all attendees, both canine and human, as we aim to create a fun, safe environment.

For more information, click here.