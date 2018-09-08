Denver police searching for driver who hit, seriously injured Cap Hill pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said it is requesting the public’s help locating a driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in Capitol Hill Saturday.

DPD said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at 12th Avenue and Sherman Street.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 2014 Kia sedan with Colorado license plate DKS-644. It has heavy front-end damage from hitting a pole.

Authorities issued Medina Alert in response to the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD at 720-913-2000.