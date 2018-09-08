× Boulder police arrest sex offender suspected of approaching, harassing 3 girls in park

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers with the Boulder Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly made inappropriate comments to three girls in a park earlier this month.

Warren Dennis, 54, was arrested Friday afternoon at the East Boulder Recreation Center. He faces two counts of harassment and was taken to the Boulder County Jail.

BPD said Dennis is a registered sex offender in Boulder for an out-of-state misdemeanor sex offense.

Dennis is suspected of approaching the girls — ages 9, 10 and 12 — at Park East Park on Sept. 2, according to BPD. He allegedly made inappropriate remarks about their bodies.

The girls biked away and told a parent, who returned to the park to confront the suspect. Dennis is accused of then becoming aggressive, threatening sexual violence and saying he would burn down the neighborhood.

The investigation into the incident continues.