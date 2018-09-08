Authorities ask for help finding driver who hit, seriously injured motorcyclist

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist injured around 12 p.m. Thursday.

CSP says the incident happened on southbound South Parker Road between Quebec and Quince Streets in Arapahoe County immediately southeast of Denver city limits.

The agency says a gray or silver SUV sideswiped a Honda motorcycle and drove away. The SUV likely has damage to its passenger side.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have seen the SUV is asked to contact CSP at 303-239-4501. The case number is 1C18-2673.