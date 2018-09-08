× Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have issued a Silver Alert about a missing senior citizen.

Byron Lear, pictured on the left, is 85 years old. Police believe he is with his caregiver, Steve Clapper, who is pictured on the right.

The pair may be in a gray 2015 sedan with Colorado license plate 444-YYA. This vehicle has Clapper’s name on the back of it with the word “caregiver.”

Lear uses a walker, has alzheimer’s and other conditions that require medication.

Lear was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve snap-up blue and grey plaid western style shirt, black Velcro tennis shoes and a straw cowboy hat or navy blue baseball cap with “C8” on the front of the cap.

“Mr. Clapper checked Mr. Lear out of an Estes Park YMCA at 11:00 a.m. yesterday, 9/7/18, without the permission of Mr. Lear’s wife,” police said. Steve Clapper is 65 years old, 6’0” tall, 240 lbs., with grey hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees the men is asked to call 911.