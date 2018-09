Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- He has served his country for half of his life. Now a soldier needs some help, himself.

In between deployment and caring for his sick wife, Colorado Army National Guard Specialist Brice Lewis is in danger of losing the family home in Thornton.

Adams County-based ‘Valor for Veterans’ heard of the Lewis’ story and is accepting donations on the family’s behalf.

