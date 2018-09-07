Traffic headaches expected in central Denver ahead of Broncos, Rockies games this weekend

DENVER — Officials are expecting congested roads in central Denver this weekend due to several large sporting events and concerts.

The Rockies play the Dodgers at Coors Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Broncos face the Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.

Bruno Mars is performing at the Pepsi Center Friday and Saturday nights. Maroon 5 will perform at the arena on Sunday night.

The Denver Police Department recommended using public transportation to avoid delays. RTD is increasing service through its BroncosRide program, which provides direct bus service from around the metro area to the stadium.

Many of the bus pick-up locations are at Park-n-Ride lots.

“We drop passengers off and they walk right into the game. After the game, they pick up the bus at the same location,” said spokesperson Lisa Trujillo.

Security will be present at the platforms. The BroncosRide service costs $9 round trip.

RTD is also increasing its light rail service for the Broncos game.

Those biking to the Broncos and Rockies games can find free bike valet at Gate 4 of Broncos Stadium and near gates A, B and E at Coors Field.

For more information about RTD’s BroncosRide routes, click here. A map of the routes can be found here.