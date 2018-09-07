‘Super fans’ in town to catch Rockies, Broncos, CSU Rams games this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the clock winds down to this Sunday’s much anticipated Denver Broncos home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, fans are getting ready.

But There is another type of fan getting ready as well. They’re called super fans.

They’re clad in Broncos orange from head to foot, love to shake a hand and take a picture, but my question to them is, who are those guys? “We are brothers from New Jersey, I am Rob and this is my brother Rick. We’re called the brothers Brandt.”

To say these guys kind of like sports, is to say I kind of like martinis, “We go to sporting events all over the country. We usually do 10 games in 10 days in September so there is a combination of NFL, college football and Major League Baseball."

These boys are the most unique super fans you will meet.

Because, well, when in Rome … "When we go to our games we do it looking our best, so we always dress the part, we always act as the best fans for the home team and we have a great time checking out the stadium, enjoying the atmosphere and taking it all in.”

Just five years into their football fantasy road tour Rob and Rick have been to every single NFL venue.

So who is their favorite? “We do root for the Jets, the Mets, the Yankees, but the cool thing about our sports road trip is we just love embracing the home team and being super fans.”

They’re at Rockies Friday night, the Broncos on Sunday and toss in a Colorado State game on Saturday in Fort Collins.