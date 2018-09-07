Summer heat returns to Denver as fall color show starts in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast is looking like Summer again with plenty of sunshine for the next week. There maybe a random shower or two in the Colorado mountains mainly on Sunday. Otherwise, expect dry conditions to continue through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be above our seasonal average of 81 degrees in Denver. We are forecasting highs each afternoon from 84 to 90 degrees. The hottest day looks to be on Tuesday. Record highs for next week are in the mid to upper 90s, so we do not expect to break any temperature records.

However, while it will be hot in Denver there is some Fall colors getting underway in the Colorado mountains. We have a complete Fall Foliage guide on http://www.kdvr.com including where you can go within a few hours of the city.

It's that time of year...leaf peeping season

Here's an overview of peak Fall foliage in Colorado

Some prime spots are the mountain passes

Send pictures of the Aspen gold #cowx #Fall #leaves #colors #seasons pic.twitter.com/h3S7Cspmg7 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) September 6, 2018

