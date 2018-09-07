Polis and Stapleton campaigns battle over who is actually working

DENVER — How often has Jared Polis showed up to vote in Congress? How many days has Walker Stapleton’s parking spot been empty at the Colorado State Capitol?

With fewer than 60 days to go before the midterm election, both campaigns for Colorado governor have launched attacks on the opposing candidate’s attendance record

To be clear, neither candidate has a perfect record.

Stapleton has missed more than 50 percent of his PERA board meetings while in office as treasurer. Polis has missed his share of votes in Congress.

On Friday, the Polis campaign and Colorado Democrats challenged how often Stapleton is actually working with a rally in Stapleton’s parking spot. Earlier this week Polis launched a “Where is Walker” campaign.

Attendance Wars: @coloradodems hold rally in Walker Stapleton's Parking Spot — alleging he doesn't show up for work at the Captiol. Meanwhile GOP continuing to attack Polis for skipping this weekend's Club 20 debate. #cogov #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/lt13F6ZCmr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 7, 2018

FOX31 obtained exclusive photos of Stapleton’s parking space — photos taken by the Democratic Party — showing it empty for the last 10 days at the State Capitol.

Stapleton meanwhile has been quick to point out Polis’ absences on twitter.

Colorado gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis, a fifth term representative from Boulder, has missed nearly a third of House Rules Committee votes this year. @cqnow #copolitics pic.twitter.com/fHXlyILF1N — Shawn Zeller (@shawnzeller) December 11, 2017

In a three month period this year, @jaredpolis missed one third of votes in Congress because he was too busy buying his next political office. He claims these votes were not important. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/7TMlWX0CiE — Walker Stapleton (@WalkerStapleton) September 5, 2018

Stapleton’s campaign emphasized it is possible to still do the work of treasurer while out of the office and that Stapleton has stopped by his office from time to time over the last several weeks. Stapleton’s campaign has also reiterated Polis is missing a major political event in Colorado this weekend — the Club 20 debate.

Eric Walker, spokesman for the Democratic Party, sent the following statement contrasting Polis’ voting record with Stapleton’s attendance record.

“If the other side wants to make this campaign about Jared’s 94 percent attendance record vs Stapleton’s 55 percent attendance record, that’s a conversation we are glad to have – that is if Stapleton can even make it out of bed to have the conversation,” Walker said.

Like Stapleton, Polis has spoken about the issue on social media.