Rockies, Broncos and concerts bringing in big bucks to downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Denver sports fans couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. The Broncos home opener against the Seahawks is fast approaching, and the Rockies are trying to hold onto a division lead.

Sports fans packed the streets of downtown in a sea of purple and orange ahead of the big weekend.

“I’m always wearing Bronco gear head to toe,” said Broncos fan Bobbie Alexander. “It’s just my thing, I love the Broncos”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For small shops and restaurants just up the road from Broncos Stadium at Mile High, they’re getting ready for a big push Sunday.

“Going all the time,” said Mark Hall with Sexy Pizza. “Like during game time, just foot traffic going in and out, in and out all day.”

Hall says Sundays are all hands on deck during football season, as tens of thousands of fans look at the areas surrounding Coors Field and Broncos Stadium for a bite to eat before and after the game.