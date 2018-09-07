× Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Mac Miller has died at the age of 26, according to TMZ.

The entertainment outlet said Miller died of an apparent overdose. He was found dead in his home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley around 12 p.m. Friday.

TMZ said authorities were alerted by a male friend who placed a 911 call from inside Miller’s house.

Miller once dated pop star Ariana Grande. TMZ said he has had difficulties with substance abuse. He crashed his Mercedes into a utility pole in May and was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

Miller was set to start a tour next month.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.