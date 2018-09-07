× One female shot, killed in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood

DENVER — Police responded to a report shooting near West 39th Avenue and Bryant Street in the Highlands neighborhood Friday night.

Police said one female victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of 10 p.m., police were still looking for the shooter.

No other details were available. There was a big police presence as the homicide investigation was getting started.

Neighbors tell FOX31 it was a young woman who was killed.

They said they hear a gunshot, then saw police vehicles swarm the area and saw a helicopter overhead with a spotlight on.

