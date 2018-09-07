Med-fit tip of the Week

Posted 10:53 am, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, September 7, 2018

In this week's Med-Fit tip you are going get advice on staying on track during the back to school busy days.  Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss clinic offers a full consultation that is medically based. Get a free consultation from Dr. Angela Tran by calling (303)321-0023 or visiting www.denverweightlossclinic.com. Med-Fit is a sponsor of Fitness Friday on Colorado's Best.

AlertMe