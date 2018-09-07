Man says he was attacked in bar parking lot after not leaving a tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Adams County Sheriffs deputies are investigating a case involving a man who says he was severely beaten at a bar after refusing to leave a tip.

Those investigators say they are also checking whether a hate crime was committed.

Anthony Campas says the scrapes, bruises and cuts on his face came from an attack in the parking lot at the Ugly Dog Sports Café in Northwest Denver Thursday morning.

Campas’ husband, Vicente Martinez said, “When I finally got to them, both guys were on Anthony … at that time that’s when they were screaming, he was calling him a f****** fairy and scraping his face into the ground.”

Campas says he paid for his tab and left a tip.

He also agreed to pay a $30 tab for a friend, but refused to leave a gratuity for the woman who left without paying her bill.

Campas said, “I’m not putting a tip on it, it’s not my obligation and then he turns around to walk away and spun around and hit me.”

Campas and his husband tell FOX31, there were no problems until they were leaving at one in the morning.

Campas said, “I felt like they thought I was going to be an easy target. I’m flamboyant, I just don’t understand why they waited for me to be alone.”

Campas weighs 115 pounds.

The bar employee, he tells us, was a much larger man.

Campas says he was knocked unconscious.

Martinez said, “I thought Anthony was dead. All I saw was that my husband wasn’t responsive and he was covered in blood. I’ve honestly never had fear put into me like that.”

Campas tells us hospital staff called Adams County Sheriff’s deputies when they saw the extent of his injuries.

“I just want to know as much as anyone else why it happened. why he felt the need to put so much excessive force.”

Deputies are checking to see if there is surveillance cameras.

Investigators were at both the bar and Campas' home late Friday afternoon.

FOX31 was asked to leave the bar Friday afternoon when we attempted to ask questions about the allegations in this story.