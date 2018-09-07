× Man pleads guilty in shoot-up of Denver police command post

DENVER — The man accused of shooting up a Denver Police Department command post pleaded guilty to one of the seven counts he was originally charged with, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Kairo Alejandres-Vizcaino, 22, was originally charged with six counts of attempted murder — extreme indifference and one count of vehicular eluding. He pleaded guilty to one of the attempted murder counts in Denver District Court. He will receive a stipulated 25-year sentence.

The shooting happened on May 5. The DA’s office said Vizcaino shot into the DPD command post at South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue in southwest Denver. There were officers inside at the time. When officers began pursuing Vizcaino, he attempted to escape in his car, crashing into a stop sign and a police vehicle before being arrested.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Vizcaino’s car.

Vizcaino’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.