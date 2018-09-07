× Man accused of hitting, killing teen in Westminster faces vehicular homicide charge

GOLDEN, Colo. — The man accused of hitting and killing a teen while driving under the influence in Westminster last week has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Elliot Hayden Bond, 25, is suspected of driving into 15-year-old Andrew Potter on Aug. 31

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to the intersection of Church Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Parkway in regards to a possible hit-and-run.

According to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Potter was crossing against the light at Church Ranch when Bond’s vehicle hit him. Potter died at the scene.

Bond did not stop to help or notify police, according to the DA’s office. He continued driving southbound on Wadsworth until he was contacted by police while turning onto Independence Drive.

In addition to the vehicular homicide — DUI charge, Bond faces counts for leaving the scene of an accident involving death and DUI.

Bond is out of custody on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 9.