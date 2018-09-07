GOP candidate out after racist and homophobic blog becomes public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A GOP candidate for the State House is off the ballot after a controversial blog was revealed.

David Reid Ross, a Republican in HD 12 in Boulder County, admitted to FOX31 and Channel 2 he is the author of "The House of David" a blog with posts including:

"If you love black people, never, never let them vote"

"Homosexuality is a disease" and

"Islam is false and evil"

The blog was first revealed by Westword Magazine earlier this week.

After the Colorado Republican Party was alerted to the blog, officials quickly pulled their endorsement. Ross submitted his withdrawal papers Thursday and Friday of this week and the Secretary of State confirmed his name will be removed from the ballot.

"I'm very sorry for the people I've let down," Ross told FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George.

Ross did not deny the posts.

"So you are afraid of the religion of Islam?" "Currently, yes," Ross said.

"Are you against black people are you a racist?" St. George asked.

"That is more complicated," Ross said.

"What is complicated about that? it is usually a yes or no answer?" St. George replied.

"Because racist is a word that is thrown around too much," Ross added.

The Republican party could technically replace Ross' name on the ballot with another Republican but they have elected not to do that.

"We aren't going to be replacing him on the ballot," Daniel Cole, spokesman with the Colorado GOP said.

Cole emphasized the race was never really competitive.

"There is no room for these views in the Republican party let alone on the ballot with an "R" next to his name," Cole added.

As a result - Sonya Lewis is the projected winner of the HD - 12 race.