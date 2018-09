Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jack Rabbit is a one-stop-shop for everything runners need! That's why were so excited to have Founder Lee Silverman join the show to give us the ultimate checklist for all your running needs! Plus he is the owner of the popular WIN detergent.

If you order WIN Detergent today... you'll save $1 at checkout... with the coupon code 'EVERYWIN.' just visit amazon.com/windetergent and enter the discount code.

if you're a Prime member... you'll get free 2 day shipping!