First-place Rockies, Broncos’ opener provide big sports weekend in Denver

DENVER -- It will be a big sports weekend in Denver with the first-place Rockies playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series and the Broncos kicking off the season against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the Rockies and Broncos playing at the same time Sunday, it could turn into a traffic and parking nightmare.

The Rockies kick off the weekend on Friday night with a 6:40 p.m. game against the Dodgers at Coors Field.

The Rockies are in first place in the National League West, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Dodgers and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The games on Friday and at 6:10 p.m. Saturday are sold out. There are still tickets for Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game.

On Sunday, the Broncos open the season at Broncos Stadium at Mile High at 2:25 p.m. The game is sold out, like all Broncos home games since 1970 have been.