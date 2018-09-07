Faster automated screen lane to be tested at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new automated screening lane in the security checkpoints will be tested beginning Friday at Denver International Airport.

The lane is designed to keep people moving and to have the checkpoints more organized.

The process is in place at some major airports, including Los Angeles, with the main goal to reduce time spent going through security.

Instead of waiting for each person in a line to get to the table and start loading bins, each line will have a set of stations where passengers step up and start unloading items.

Once that bin is one, passengers push it forward onto the conveyor belt.

Passengers don't have to stand to wait and push their items into the X-ray machine. Once it's on the belt, passengers can go to the body scanners.

The system will divert bags that might hold illegal travel items so the screening doesn't slow the rest of the bins.

The bins will be 25 percent larger, big enough to fit a carry-on suitcase.

The testing will begin at the north security checkpoint.