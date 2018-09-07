Earth Treks in Englewood

It is the largest climbing gym in North America, coming in at 53,000 square feet, the size of a football field with wall heights upwards of 50-feet tall. Earth Treks just opened in Englewood for climbers just beginning and all the way up to advanced. Colorado's Best viewers can sign up for a $5 Belay class that is normall $30. Just go to EarthTreksClimbing.com/Englewood to sign up and use the promo code "Belays" . Call them at 303-242-3555.AlertMe
