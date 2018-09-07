Drivers concerned about large boulders placed in city streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- When you're a teenager, few things are more exciting than owning your own set of wheels.

Matthew Elliott just purchased a car 10 days ago.

"It's great. I loved everything about it. It drives so smoothly," he said.

However, Matthew's car no longer drives after a big chunk of the undercarriage was ripped apart by a giant boulder. He was headed home from work around 1:00 in the morning on Thursday when he hit it at the top of a hill in the area of Crestline and Genoa in Centennial.

"It completely just ripped the panel off and it was drug on the ground," Matthew said. "I hit it and I felt my car shutter and rumble,"

Matthew called his grandmother to come get him and they called authorities.

"Fluid went everywhere. I am convinced they were put there on purpose," said Matthew's grandmother, Rose Simmons.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is now investigating. They say a deputy searching the neighborhood also found several other large boulders on other city streets.

Brenden Mitchell saw one of them. He says it was a giant boulder several feet tall.

"It was definitely big enough to total a car if you ran into it fast," Mitchell said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says it has not received any other reports of damaged vehicles, but Matthew Elliott says even one damaged car is too many.

"It just insane. I'm hoping they get caught and they can pay for my car and pay for the damage they've done to it," said Matthew Elliott.

He's now struggling to find a new way to get to work as he waits to get his car repaired.