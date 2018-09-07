Denver-area dealers donate new minivan to family who lost son in road-rage shooting

DENVER — A group of Denver-area Toyota dealers donated a brand-new minivan to a family involved in a road-rage shooting earlier this summer.

The Denver Toyota Dealers Associated decided to donate the vehicle after the Bigelow family stopped by Larry H. Miller Toyota looking for a new vehicle.

Meghan Bigelow and two of her sons, Vaughn and Asa, were victims of the June shooting in Westminster. Vaughn, 13, was killed. Asa was recently released from the hospital. Meghan’s third son was present but uninjured in the attack. A man who witnessed the shooting was also shot but survived his injuries.

After the Bigelows’ visit to the Toyota dealer, its general manager contacted the rest of the dealers association to see how they could help the family.

On Thursday, the 2018 Toyota Sienna was delivered to the Bigelow home.

“The Denver Toyota Dealers Association was moved by the endurance of the Bigelow family, who recently suffered an unspeakable tragedy,” said Deck Hughes, the association’s president in a statement released Friday. He said he hoped the donation would be a step in the right direction as the family begins to heal. “We wish the Bigelow family the best of luck in their recovery and hope this gesture inspires a ripple effect of kindness throughout Colorado.”