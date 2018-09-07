Dense fog forces ground stop for incoming flights to DIA

DENVER — Dense fog forced the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop for incoming flights to Denver International Airport on Friday morning.

Planes were still taking off, but there was about a 15-minute delay and passengers should check their flight status, airport officials said.

Planes bound for Denver will not leave other airports until the ground stop is lifted. No flights have been diverted to other airports, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the north Denver metro area suburbs, with visibility reduced to less than 100 yards in some areas.

The advisory was later expanded to include Denver, Aurora and cities in the south metro area. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

The worst of the fog is in the northern part of the metro area along Interstate 25 to the Berthoud exit; Highway 85 to Platteville; and along Interstate 76 between Denver and Hudson, the National Weather Service said.