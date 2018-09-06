Woman says hail damage repair company loaned her car out to another customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora woman says a hail damage repair company rented her car out to other customers.

Jimena Galache found out someone was driving her 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser after a phone call from Parker police.

The person driving her car told Parker police that it was a loaner car from a hail repair business.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers wanted to know exactly how did this happen.

Out of convenience, Galache brought her vehicle to Radar Hail Solutions, operating out of a tent, at South Parker Road and east Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

She did not get any paperwork, but what she did get was a phone call from Parker police. Somebody was driving her car. “When they pulled over the person they said it was a rental car but the police officer did his investigation and it’s not a rental car. Whose car was it? Mine!" Galache said.

Thursday, Aurora police and Aurora code enforcement worked to sort things out. Investigators told Galache that Radar Hail Solutions did not have a permit to conduct business in Aurora. “But I feel like a crime is already taken place, my car was loaned out to someone for a week, without my permission," Galache said.

Problem Solvers wanted to find out why the company used Galache’s car as a loaner to one of their other clients. “I don’t know any facts about what was going on here, I’m a salesman, that’s it.," an employee of Radar Hail Solutions told us.

Galache did not pay any money upfront, and now, she just wants her car back. “These places are from out of state, they are from Texas, so, it’s a big mess.“