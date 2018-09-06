The longest home run in Denver history was hit at Mile High Stadium in 1997

DENVER — Trevor Story hit the longest home run in Rockies and Coors Field history on Wednesday night but, it wasn’t the longest home run in Denver history. That actually took place at Mile High Stadium.

Story hit a 505-foot homer in a win against the Giants at Coors Field on Wednesday night, according to Statcast. It was one of three home runs he hit in the game.

Story’s 505-foot home run was the longest in the majors since Statcast began projecting home runs in the 2015 season.

Trevor Story’s second home run of the game, in the 4th inning, travelled an estimated distance of 505’, the longest home run in #Rockies history and Coors Field history according to @statcast. It is the longest home run ever measured by @statcast since its establishment in 2015. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) September 6, 2018

The hit left some wondering where his hit stacks up in history. And although he tops for the Rockies and Coors Field now, he has a few more feet to go to get the Denver record.

Turns out the longest home run in the history of Denver was hit by Joey Meyer of AAA Denver Zephyrs on June 2, 1987 when he hit a 582-foot home run at Mile High Stadium.

Story now has 31 home runs on the season and is tied with Nolan Arenado for most on the Rockies this season.