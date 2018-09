Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Between all of the food and the stress that every missed tackle can cause not to mention your rankings in your fantasy football league football season can wreak havoc on your heartburn. The commissioner of tailgating Joe Cahn is a pro when it comes to handling the stresses of both food and football, and he joined us live to share the facts.

For more info visit https://www.dissolveyourheartburn.com/