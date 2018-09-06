Special Price – DISTINCTLY COLORADO – Helping Local Breast Cancer Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sense of Security has been helping breast cancer patients pay for essential things like rent, mortgage payments, heating, and groceries while they’re going through treatment. The non-profit is celebrating this year’s anniversary with a fun event that gives you an authentic Colorado experience called “Distinctly Colorado” on Saturday, September 15th at Infinity Park Events Center in Glendale. Join in on the fun and celebrate with Colorado Cuisine and Cocktails for a Cause. Tickets are $150 at the door or you can BUY TODAY ONLY for $120 online at http://senseofsecurity.org/ click on the Distinctly Colorado Event.