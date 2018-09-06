Residents upset about around-the-clock construction for Central 70 Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A meeting will be held Thursday by residents trying to stop some of the work on the massive Central 70 Project.

The residents are upset about working being done around the clock on the massive rebuild of a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 through Denver.

Kiewit Construction says the 24-hour work has to be done to meet the 2022 deadline to complete the project.

The city said the nighttime work should be done, but with certain restrictions such as low-noise equipment and barrier walls.

But many people living in the neighborhood near the project have opposed it from the start and don't believe any of the restrictions will help.

"They said they are going to put a barrier wall on the north side of highway," resident George Marquez said. "When I asked them the other night at a meeting if we get a barrier wall on the south side to muffle the sound, they said they weren’t sure yet.

"But when they started talking about we’re going to get a variance, we need to make noise, no two ways about it. I think we’re just screwed on this one. We can try. Who knows if it will happen or not."

The city has suggested Kiewit pay for hotel rooms and transportation for residents when plans call for the work to be really loud or disruptive.

Kiewit said it has modified some of its work plans, which will be disclosed at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the City and County Building.