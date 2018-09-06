Police dogs get special care after retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement dogs spend most of their lives protecting their human partners and keeping our communities safe.

But when they retire, they are the ones that need special help. In Douglas County, a nonprofit group, called “Friends of Douglas County K-9s” provide that care.

Tank is a perfect example. He is a Dutch Shepherd who served with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for six years. He retired two years ago. Deputy Marsee Kelly said, “He actually retired because he was diagnosed with cancer. He had to have a toe amputated. That costs thousands and thousands of dollars, that I would not have been able to pay for myself.”

“Friends of Douglas County K-9s” helps with all their vet checkups, their shots, medication and food.

Franktown Animal Clinic Vet, Kim Vanderholm, D.V.M. said, “They are in charge of that vet care at the point in their life where they are getting older and having problems like arthritis and problems from just being a working dog their whole life.”

Tank is getting better and the cancer has not returned. Deputy Kelly said, “As much as dogs are tools and they help us do our jobs, they’re still an animal and because they are so selfless, they deserve the best care possible at the end of their life. After giving what they do to protect us. Intimidating, he loved to do his job.”

“Friends of Douglas County K-9s” is hosting their annual fundraiser, “Howling Good Time” on September 19 In Castle Pines. They are still looking for items for their silent auction. If you would like to donate or find out more information, visit the K9 friends website.