Parents of Brycen Zerby release message of thanks to community following son’s death

The parents of 8-year-old Brycen Zerby are grateful for the support they’ve received since their little boy was struck and killed by a parade float in Windsor Monday.

Jimmy and Melissa Zerby released a video message Thursday they want to share with everyone that expresses their gratitude and desire for people to care for one another.

Dozens gathered in Windsor on Wednesday night to honor the memory of a boy killed during a Labor Day parade.

The gathering included a candlelight vigil and emotional support form the town’s religious leaders.

That vigil was held less than a mile from a growing memorial where Brycen Zerby was killed on Monday.

Those at vigil wrote messages of support to the boy's family and heard from area pastors talking about the power of faith.

Brycen was killed after witnesses said he tried to get off of his church’s float during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade.

The boy from Greeley was struck and later died at a hospital. Not long after the tragedy, those in Windsor -- who didn’t even know the boy or his family -- organized the vigil.

"The response has been huge," an organizer said.

The investigation into the accident on Monday continues.