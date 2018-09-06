Orphaned bear cubs begin rehabilitation in San Luis Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL NORTE, Colo. -- Three black bear cubs are getting special care at a rehabilitation facility after they were orphaned when their mother had to be euthanized.

She tried to break into home in Estes Park. It was her third reported residential break-in of the summer and she had caused damage at a business in search of food. She was deemed a threat to human health and safety.

“She had become habituated to people and had associated humans with food,” said Kristin Cannon, area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “She posed a safety risk to the public and we felt compelled to act to protect the community. We also hope that by removing the cubs from this situation, they will not repeat the behavior of their mother and will have a higher chance of survival over the long term.”

The cubs are getting a new lease on life at Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Frisco Creek wildlife facility near Del Norte in the San Luis Valley.

The cubs are isolated from people to deter habituation. The Frisco Creek Center also prepares these cubs for winter hibernation.

Hopefully, they will be returned to the wild once they are self-sufficient.

