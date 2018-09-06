× One person hospitalized after shooting at Alameda and Utica in Denver

DENVER — Police were investigating a shooting near West Alameda Avenue and South Utica Street Thursday evening.

“One male victim has been transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound,” Denver police said on Twitter.

There was no good suspect description available yet according to police.

