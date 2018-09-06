Man arrested, charged in triple homicide near Denver light rail station

DENVER — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left three people dead at a south Denver light rail station last month. The Denver Police Department confirmed they arrested Maurice Butler on Thursday.

Butler, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

Butler had previously been arrested on Aug. 13 for investigation of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation, and has remained in custody since.

On Aug. 9, a passerby found the bodies of two men and one woman just north of the Interstate 25 and South Broadway light rail station located at South Broadway and Ohio Avenue.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39, died from gunshot wounds.

“DPD is unable to discuss a motive in these homicides as the investigation is ongoing, but it appears that at least two of the victims and Butler were known to each other, and that this was not a random incident,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

DPD thanked the community for its tips provided through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.